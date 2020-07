Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available March 1, 2020. Show times each day 12PM to 6PM. 2 hour notice required. Gorgeous, New 4 Level, 4BR, 3FB Townhouse with Hardwood, Granite and Stainless Appliances. This is true luxury living within walking distance to all of the amenities of the Crown development. There is free Metro shuttle service to the nearby station. 1 Garage space with parking on the driveway as well. Available for rent immediately.