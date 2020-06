Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 garage townhouse in sought after school district. Gleaming hardwood floors on all 3 levels, newly painted, 2 walk-in closets in MBDRM. Laundry is on same level as BDRMs. Large kitchen with newer appliances. Brand new lifetime warrantied windows on main level will give you the peace and quiet you deserve. Tons of parking. You will fall in love with this place.