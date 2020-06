Amenities

WELL maintained Kentlands condo in excellent condition w/ ber ber carper throughout, large open living room with gas firepace, 2 balconies, updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, separate DR large walk in closet in master, handicap accessible ground floor unit with handicap walk in shower with grab bar. * WALK right across the street to all Kentlands shops, grocery store etc...!! * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!