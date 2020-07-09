All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:07 AM

928 Beacon Square Ct

928 Beacon Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

928 Beacon Square Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
$1000 cash incentive for immediate move in!
2 bedroom 1 bath, on the first floor of the apt complex in Kentlands/Gaithersburg.
$2000/ month and utilities not included. Laundry and dryer are inside the unit. 1 year lease required!

Apt/Amenities

- Utilities not included
- In unit washer/dryer
- Clubhouse, fitness center, racquetball court, swimming pool
- 24 Hour business center, copy&fax services
- Electric car charging station
- Cable available
- On call site maintanence

Neighborhood
- Close to restaurants, groceries, parks, entertainment centers
- Very safe area
- Giant, Whole Foods is right across the street
- Easy access to highways, I270
- Easy access to public transportation
-Close proximity to AstraZeneca, NIST, MedImmune

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Beacon Square Ct have any available units?
928 Beacon Square Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Beacon Square Ct have?
Some of 928 Beacon Square Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Beacon Square Ct currently offering any rent specials?
928 Beacon Square Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Beacon Square Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Beacon Square Ct is pet friendly.
Does 928 Beacon Square Ct offer parking?
Yes, 928 Beacon Square Ct offers parking.
Does 928 Beacon Square Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Beacon Square Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Beacon Square Ct have a pool?
Yes, 928 Beacon Square Ct has a pool.
Does 928 Beacon Square Ct have accessible units?
No, 928 Beacon Square Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Beacon Square Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Beacon Square Ct has units with dishwashers.

