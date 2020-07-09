928 Beacon Square Ct

Amenities

$1000 cash incentive for immediate move in!

2 bedroom 1 bath, on the first floor of the apt complex in Kentlands/Gaithersburg.

$2000/ month and utilities not included. Laundry and dryer are inside the unit. 1 year lease required!



Apt/Amenities



- Utilities not included

- In unit washer/dryer

- Clubhouse, fitness center, racquetball court, swimming pool

- 24 Hour business center, copy&fax services

- Electric car charging station

- Cable available

- On call site maintanence



Neighborhood

- Close to restaurants, groceries, parks, entertainment centers

- Very safe area

- Giant, Whole Foods is right across the street

- Easy access to highways, I270

- Easy access to public transportation

-Close proximity to AstraZeneca, NIST, MedImmune