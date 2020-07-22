7 GRANITE PLACE

Amenities

WELCOME HOME! Fabulous Location! Open, modern floorplan! This stunning 2BR/2BA luxury condo features a spacious Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 nice sized bedrooms with connected bathrooms on opposite sides of the property, 2 huge walk-in closets, in unit Washer and Dryer, lots of natural light, large balcony & 2 assigned garage spaces. Lots of storage space throughout with beautiful wood laminate flooring. Located in The Colonade in Kentlands, just a block from many great restaurants, shopping, dry cleaners and entertainment. Close to major roadways, I-270. Lots of amenities! Professionally managed. No pets please.