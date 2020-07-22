All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 7 GRANITE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
7 GRANITE PLACE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

7 GRANITE PLACE

7 Granite Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7 Granite Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! Fabulous Location! Open, modern floorplan! This stunning 2BR/2BA luxury condo features a spacious Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 2 nice sized bedrooms with connected bathrooms on opposite sides of the property, 2 huge walk-in closets, in unit Washer and Dryer, lots of natural light, large balcony & 2 assigned garage spaces. Lots of storage space throughout with beautiful wood laminate flooring. Located in The Colonade in Kentlands, just a block from many great restaurants, shopping, dry cleaners and entertainment. Close to major roadways, I-270. Lots of amenities! Professionally managed. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GRANITE PLACE have any available units?
7 GRANITE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 GRANITE PLACE have?
Some of 7 GRANITE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GRANITE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7 GRANITE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GRANITE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7 GRANITE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 7 GRANITE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7 GRANITE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7 GRANITE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 GRANITE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GRANITE PLACE have a pool?
No, 7 GRANITE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7 GRANITE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7 GRANITE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GRANITE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 GRANITE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGaithersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gaithersburg 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America