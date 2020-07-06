627 MAIN STREET B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled upper level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, laminate hardwood floors on main level and w/w carpeting in bedrooms. Main level is gorgeous with large windows and colonial shutters, wide space for entertainment and ceiling fans thru-out. The interior had recently been repainted throughout. Updated kitchen has granite counters with bar level sitting and higher end stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in the master bedroom with renovated luxury master bathroom. There is a composite deck and one car garage with storage available . Only Good Credit! Non-Smokers! No Pets Allowed!