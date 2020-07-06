All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 627 MAIN STREET B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
627 MAIN STREET B
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:26 AM

627 MAIN STREET B

627 Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

627 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled upper level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, laminate hardwood floors on main level and w/w carpeting in bedrooms. Main level is gorgeous with large windows and colonial shutters, wide space for entertainment and ceiling fans thru-out. The interior had recently been repainted throughout. Updated kitchen has granite counters with bar level sitting and higher end stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in the master bedroom with renovated luxury master bathroom. There is a composite deck and one car garage with storage available . Only Good Credit! Non-Smokers! No Pets Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 MAIN STREET B have any available units?
627 MAIN STREET B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 MAIN STREET B have?
Some of 627 MAIN STREET B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 MAIN STREET B currently offering any rent specials?
627 MAIN STREET B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 MAIN STREET B pet-friendly?
No, 627 MAIN STREET B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 627 MAIN STREET B offer parking?
Yes, 627 MAIN STREET B offers parking.
Does 627 MAIN STREET B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 MAIN STREET B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 MAIN STREET B have a pool?
No, 627 MAIN STREET B does not have a pool.
Does 627 MAIN STREET B have accessible units?
No, 627 MAIN STREET B does not have accessible units.
Does 627 MAIN STREET B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 MAIN STREET B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America