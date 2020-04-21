626 CROWN PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Hardly lived in four level luxury end unit corner-lot town home with rear loading two car garage and two balconies. Main level entrance includes full bath, open family/recreation room/office area, storage and garage exit. Main level includes gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors and walk-in pantry. The kitchen area opens to a dining area and living room with a linear gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers upgraded cabinets and undercabinet lighting, large center island, granite counters, six-burner commercial stove along with upgraded stainless steel appliances, dual wall ovens including a convection oven, and dual sinks with dual garbage disposals. Level 3 has an open loft area that can be used as an office space or another family gathering place. Plus there are two bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry area. Upstairs on level 4 you'll find a private floor master bedroom suite with gas fireplace, private balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath with a large frameless glass spa shower, freestanding tub, and double vanity sinks, linen closet and plenty of cabinet storage. Entire home is wired with intercom and speakers throughout, excellent for entertaining and on game days. Upgraded recess lighting throughout the house with custom blinds and flat-panel tv hookups on all floors add to the uniqueness of the home. Located in a quiet side of the main fenced street in Crown neighborhood within a few blocks walking distance to vibrant downtown Crown, a block from The Retreat and community center amenities (pool, tennis courts, playground), including free shuttle to the metro. Conveniently nestled off I-370/I-270 across from Washingtonian Rio in the biotech corridor, with gyms, major shopping, retail, restaurants and wine bar within walking distance.