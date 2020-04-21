All apartments in Gaithersburg
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
626 CROWN PARK AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

626 CROWN PARK AVENUE

626 Crown Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

626 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Hardly lived in four level luxury end unit corner-lot town home with rear loading two car garage and two balconies. Main level entrance includes full bath, open family/recreation room/office area, storage and garage exit. Main level includes gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors and walk-in pantry. The kitchen area opens to a dining area and living room with a linear gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers upgraded cabinets and undercabinet lighting, large center island, granite counters, six-burner commercial stove along with upgraded stainless steel appliances, dual wall ovens including a convection oven, and dual sinks with dual garbage disposals. Level 3 has an open loft area that can be used as an office space or another family gathering place. Plus there are two bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry area. Upstairs on level 4 you'll find a private floor master bedroom suite with gas fireplace, private balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath with a large frameless glass spa shower, freestanding tub, and double vanity sinks, linen closet and plenty of cabinet storage. Entire home is wired with intercom and speakers throughout, excellent for entertaining and on game days. Upgraded recess lighting throughout the house with custom blinds and flat-panel tv hookups on all floors add to the uniqueness of the home. Located in a quiet side of the main fenced street in Crown neighborhood within a few blocks walking distance to vibrant downtown Crown, a block from The Retreat and community center amenities (pool, tennis courts, playground), including free shuttle to the metro. Conveniently nestled off I-370/I-270 across from Washingtonian Rio in the biotech corridor, with gyms, major shopping, retail, restaurants and wine bar within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have any available units?
626 CROWN PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
626 CROWN PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 CROWN PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
