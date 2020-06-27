All apartments in Gaithersburg
622 Crown Park Avenue

Location

622 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
622 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - Also listed for sale: MDMC660792. Owner will entertain rent to own. Four level town home in Crown Farm defines urban living with an ample amount of neighborhood amenities. This contemporary style home has all features one could desire, from indoor to outdoor speakers, two decks- off the kitchen & master bedroom, an open concept floor plan, upgraded hardwood floors ,first level bedroom/office, a perfectly designed chefs kitchen, upgraded counter tops, an elevator, extended master shower, audio wiring throughout the home, two fireplaces, a loft living area, &so much more! All of this located in beautiful Crown Farm, walking distance to vibrant Downtown Crown, Paladar, Coastal Flats, Asia Nine, Ted's Bulletin, Ruth's Chris, Lululemon, Harris Teeter, a block from The Retreat Community Center (pool, tennis courts, playground). Neighborhood also features a free shuttle to the Metro. Ideally located off I-370/ I-270, across from Washingtonian Rio, within the biotech corridor, near Lifetime Fitness & LA Fitness. All that's missing is your furniture!

(RLNE5019171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

