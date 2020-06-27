622 Crown Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

622 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - Also listed for sale: MDMC660792. Owner will entertain rent to own. Four level town home in Crown Farm defines urban living with an ample amount of neighborhood amenities. This contemporary style home has all features one could desire, from indoor to outdoor speakers, two decks- off the kitchen & master bedroom, an open concept floor plan, upgraded hardwood floors ,first level bedroom/office, a perfectly designed chefs kitchen, upgraded counter tops, an elevator, extended master shower, audio wiring throughout the home, two fireplaces, a loft living area, &so much more! All of this located in beautiful Crown Farm, walking distance to vibrant Downtown Crown, Paladar, Coastal Flats, Asia Nine, Ted's Bulletin, Ruth's Chris, Lululemon, Harris Teeter, a block from The Retreat Community Center (pool, tennis courts, playground). Neighborhood also features a free shuttle to the Metro. Ideally located off I-370/ I-270, across from Washingtonian Rio, within the biotech corridor, near Lifetime Fitness & LA Fitness. All that's missing is your furniture!



(RLNE5019171)