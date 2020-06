Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Run don't walk as this breathtakingly glamorous city home has it all! Jaw-dropping kitchen with top of the line finishes! "High Exotic" granite and a beautifully coordinated back splash! Richly hued floors, built-in's galore, three finished levels, finished two car garage, gleaming and in absolute mint condition. Flexible floor plan and close to everything! Not to be missed!