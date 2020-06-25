534 COBBLER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

Charming, like new, stone and brick front 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom 1 half bathroom townhouse with plentiful parking. Walk in to this beautiful home on the main level greeted by french doors leading to den/office with full bathroom and access from garage. Stunning upgrades in kitchen with granite countertops, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and open to combo living/dining space & access to rear deck. Continue to the 3rd level with 3 bedrooms, master suite with stall shower and soaking tub, double vanity, granite countertops, stainless steel finishes. Additional full bathroom in hall with tub shower, stainless steel finishes and espresso cabinets. Enjoy the beautiful view of the well maintained community courtyard from various points in the home, courtyard includes a tot lot & gazebo. Ample parking options with garage spaces, driveway spaces & street parking. Conveniently located to public transportation, shopping & restaurants in Gaithersburg area, or Rockville area.