Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

534 COBBLER PL

534 Cobbler Place · No Longer Available
Location

534 Cobbler Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Charming, like new, stone and brick front 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom 1 half bathroom townhouse with plentiful parking. Walk in to this beautiful home on the main level greeted by french doors leading to den/office with full bathroom and access from garage. Stunning upgrades in kitchen with granite countertops, espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and open to combo living/dining space & access to rear deck. Continue to the 3rd level with 3 bedrooms, master suite with stall shower and soaking tub, double vanity, granite countertops, stainless steel finishes. Additional full bathroom in hall with tub shower, stainless steel finishes and espresso cabinets. Enjoy the beautiful view of the well maintained community courtyard from various points in the home, courtyard includes a tot lot & gazebo. Ample parking options with garage spaces, driveway spaces & street parking. Conveniently located to public transportation, shopping & restaurants in Gaithersburg area, or Rockville area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 COBBLER PL have any available units?
534 COBBLER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 COBBLER PL have?
Some of 534 COBBLER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 COBBLER PL currently offering any rent specials?
534 COBBLER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 COBBLER PL pet-friendly?
No, 534 COBBLER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 534 COBBLER PL offer parking?
Yes, 534 COBBLER PL offers parking.
Does 534 COBBLER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 COBBLER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 COBBLER PL have a pool?
No, 534 COBBLER PL does not have a pool.
Does 534 COBBLER PL have accessible units?
No, 534 COBBLER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 534 COBBLER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 COBBLER PL has units with dishwashers.

