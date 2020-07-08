All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

522 Beacon Hill Ter

522 Beacon Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

522 Beacon Hill Terrace, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 To Schedule a Showing: Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from www.boomtowninc.com (top of the home page). Get Qualified & Sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $77,400 Gross Annual Household Income required with 600+ credit scores. 12-Month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. NO history of non-payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2150) required at lease signing. Small Dogs Considered on Case by Case Basis w/additional Dep.

Brick Townhouse ready for 6/15 Move In! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open floor plan w/Large Living Room. Bay window in front for great lighting. Kitchen peninsula for additional serving space, eat-in dining room. Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms. Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, great closet space and private bathroom with large vanity. Finished basement has additional living space w/fireplace, half bath and walk out. Fenced in back yard, one car garage, washer/dryer in unit laundry chute on top floor. Close to local shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Walking distance to Lake Clopper for biking, trails, or fishing. Please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have any available units?
522 Beacon Hill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have?
Some of 522 Beacon Hill Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Beacon Hill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
522 Beacon Hill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Beacon Hill Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Beacon Hill Ter is pet friendly.
Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter offer parking?
Yes, 522 Beacon Hill Ter offers parking.
Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Beacon Hill Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have a pool?
No, 522 Beacon Hill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have accessible units?
No, 522 Beacon Hill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Beacon Hill Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Beacon Hill Ter has units with dishwashers.

