522 Beacon Hill Ter

Available 06/15/20



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $77,400 Gross Annual Household Income required with 600+ credit scores. 12-Month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. NO history of non-payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2150) required at lease signing. Small Dogs Considered on Case by Case Basis w/additional Dep.



Brick Townhouse ready for 6/15 Move In! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Open floor plan w/Large Living Room. Bay window in front for great lighting. Kitchen peninsula for additional serving space, eat-in dining room. Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms. Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, great closet space and private bathroom with large vanity. Finished basement has additional living space w/fireplace, half bath and walk out. Fenced in back yard, one car garage, washer/dryer in unit laundry chute on top floor. Close to local shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Walking distance to Lake Clopper for biking, trails, or fishing. Please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website to schedule a showing!



