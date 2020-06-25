436 PARKVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Location location LOCATION ! Fantastic and convenient to major roads/MARC Train/Shopping and Shady Grove Metro. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath 2 level *Original Owner**2013 built Ryan Townhome in pristine condition. Open concept layout with garage access off kitchen, granite counters and island with eat in space, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, recessed lighting, wood floors/ceramic, tray ceiling master, this rental hits all the must haves to include the laundry room off the master bedroom. PETS CONSIDERED on a case by case basis. No Smoking in unit. Renters Insurance Required. $50.00 application fee per adult.