All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
436 PARKVIEW AVENUE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

436 PARKVIEW AVENUE

436 Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

436 Parkview Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location location LOCATION ! Fantastic and convenient to major roads/MARC Train/Shopping and Shady Grove Metro. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath 2 level *Original Owner**2013 built Ryan Townhome in pristine condition. Open concept layout with garage access off kitchen, granite counters and island with eat in space, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, recessed lighting, wood floors/ceramic, tray ceiling master, this rental hits all the must haves to include the laundry room off the master bedroom. PETS CONSIDERED on a case by case basis. No Smoking in unit. Renters Insurance Required. $50.00 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
436 PARKVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
436 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 PARKVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America