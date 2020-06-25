All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

430 Girard St

430 Girard Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Gaithersburg. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, two lighted tennis courts, basketball court with a picnic area including bbqs, and three playgrounds. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Platinum Property Group at 301-528-9333 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Girard St have any available units?
430 Girard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Girard St have?
Some of 430 Girard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Girard St currently offering any rent specials?
430 Girard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Girard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Girard St is pet friendly.
Does 430 Girard St offer parking?
No, 430 Girard St does not offer parking.
Does 430 Girard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Girard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Girard St have a pool?
Yes, 430 Girard St has a pool.
Does 430 Girard St have accessible units?
No, 430 Girard St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Girard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Girard St has units with dishwashers.

