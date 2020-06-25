430 Girard St

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Gaithersburg. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, two lighted tennis courts, basketball court with a picnic area including bbqs, and three playgrounds. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Platinum Property Group at 301-528-9333 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.