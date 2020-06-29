All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 421 HENDRIX AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
421 HENDRIX AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

421 HENDRIX AVENUE

421 Hendrix Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

421 Hendrix Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
M/I built 2 garages luxury Townhome in the newest and planned Crown Farm. Meticulously maintained 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath 4 level Picasso model. Open kitchen/dining room on the main level w gorgeous hardwood floors leading to the spacious living room. Kitchen w huge granite island & stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet w attached master bath. Enclosed top level 4th bedroom/rec room has vaulted ceilings, partially finished attic space for additional storage, & access to the elegant roof terrace. Beautiful crown molding throughout. Ideally located with downtown shopping & dinning in one place and across from Rio. Near stores, restaurants, public transportation, & more. Minutes to Metro, I-270, I-370.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have any available units?
421 HENDRIX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have?
Some of 421 HENDRIX AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 HENDRIX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
421 HENDRIX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 HENDRIX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE offers parking.
Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 421 HENDRIX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 HENDRIX AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America