421 HENDRIX AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

M/I built 2 garages luxury Townhome in the newest and planned Crown Farm. Meticulously maintained 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath 4 level Picasso model. Open kitchen/dining room on the main level w gorgeous hardwood floors leading to the spacious living room. Kitchen w huge granite island & stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet w attached master bath. Enclosed top level 4th bedroom/rec room has vaulted ceilings, partially finished attic space for additional storage, & access to the elegant roof terrace. Beautiful crown molding throughout. Ideally located with downtown shopping & dinning in one place and across from Rio. Near stores, restaurants, public transportation, & more. Minutes to Metro, I-270, I-370.