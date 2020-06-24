336 URBAN AVENUE

Amenities

GORGEOUS Parklands 2 level TH with spotless hardwoods on main level, granite counters, SS appl's, tile back splash, LARGE bedrooms and over sized master with trey ceilings and 2 large walk-in closets. LUXURY Master Bath with dual sink vanity, walk in shower and separate soaking tub, bedroom level laundry, ** LOCATED easy short walk to MARC TRAIN bus stop and quick easy access to 270 Enjoy community pool and gym ** Pets allowed case by case,NO CATS, with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!