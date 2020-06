Amenities

Single Family Quince ORchard Park home for rent - backs to NIST Campus. Open Floor plan with beautiful woods floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with table space and center island. Owners suite with spa bath and walk in closet. Finished basement with recreation room, full bath, laundry rm and extra storage area.Perfect deck for grilling. Attached 1-Car Garage. Walking path behind house takes you to playgrounds and tennis courts. Rent includes HOA/Condo Fee and Trash Removal.