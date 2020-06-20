All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

302 Little Quarry Rd

302 Little Quarry Road · (619) 481-7581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306

Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new appliances, custom cabinets, Cambria countertops, and deck access. Three porches, hardwood floors, open and updated living spaces. Finished basement, garage, and tons of storage. Pets and move-in date negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297306
Property Id 297306

(RLNE5844841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Little Quarry Rd have any available units?
302 Little Quarry Rd has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Little Quarry Rd have?
Some of 302 Little Quarry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Little Quarry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
302 Little Quarry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Little Quarry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Little Quarry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 302 Little Quarry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 302 Little Quarry Rd does offer parking.
Does 302 Little Quarry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Little Quarry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Little Quarry Rd have a pool?
No, 302 Little Quarry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 302 Little Quarry Rd have accessible units?
No, 302 Little Quarry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Little Quarry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Little Quarry Rd has units with dishwashers.
