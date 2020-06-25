250 E MARKET STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

DOWNTOWN KENTLANDS location. Absolutely gorgeous END UNIT literally downtown right across the street to Kentlands Square courtyard, restaurants, shops, movies, Starbucks etc.. It has laminate hardwoods throughout, Granite counters, SS appliances, 3 sided gas fireplace, large deck, Huge Master BR with vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet, luxury master bath with separate soaking tub, laundry on bedroom level, GARAGE parking. *True downtown living !!!!! ***** ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.