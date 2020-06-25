All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 250 E MARKET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
250 E MARKET STREET
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

250 E MARKET STREET

250 Market St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 Market St E, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DOWNTOWN KENTLANDS location. Absolutely gorgeous END UNIT literally downtown right across the street to Kentlands Square courtyard, restaurants, shops, movies, Starbucks etc.. It has laminate hardwoods throughout, Granite counters, SS appliances, 3 sided gas fireplace, large deck, Huge Master BR with vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet, luxury master bath with separate soaking tub, laundry on bedroom level, GARAGE parking. *True downtown living !!!!! ***** ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 E MARKET STREET have any available units?
250 E MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 E MARKET STREET have?
Some of 250 E MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 E MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
250 E MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 E MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 E MARKET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 250 E MARKET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 250 E MARKET STREET offers parking.
Does 250 E MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 E MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 E MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 250 E MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 250 E MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 250 E MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 250 E MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 E MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America