All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 217 GOODALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
217 GOODALL STREET
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

217 GOODALL STREET

217 Goodall St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 Goodall St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful unit within the posh Crown Development in Gaithersburg. You~ll be steps away from Harris Teeter, Starbucks and Coastal Flats in a relaxed cityscape. The Crown is home to over 20 stores and 13 restaurants, all within walking distance of the unit. In addition to that, the Rio Waterfront is adjacent and there is a free shuttle service from Crown. The unit itself is within a 4-story townhouse tucked into the West subdivision of the Crown development. Seamless hardwood floors, granite countertops and high ceilings tastefully define the building. This unit is located on the third floor and has beautiful views out of the three large windows, freshly deep cleaned carpet, private walk-in closet, and a spacious double vanity master bathroom. Shared amenities include a large granite counter-top kitchen, living room, deck and a washer/dryer. Garage parking is available for an extra $50/month, but there is also ample street parking available. Don~t wait! This unit WILL be GONE quick!*Last 3 months of pay stubs and $1050 deposit will be needed. Credit score, background check and interview will be conducted*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 GOODALL STREET have any available units?
217 GOODALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 GOODALL STREET have?
Some of 217 GOODALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 GOODALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
217 GOODALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 GOODALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 217 GOODALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 217 GOODALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 217 GOODALL STREET offers parking.
Does 217 GOODALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 GOODALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 GOODALL STREET have a pool?
No, 217 GOODALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 217 GOODALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 217 GOODALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 217 GOODALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 GOODALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America