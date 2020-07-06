217 GOODALL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful unit within the posh Crown Development in Gaithersburg. You~ll be steps away from Harris Teeter, Starbucks and Coastal Flats in a relaxed cityscape. The Crown is home to over 20 stores and 13 restaurants, all within walking distance of the unit. In addition to that, the Rio Waterfront is adjacent and there is a free shuttle service from Crown. The unit itself is within a 4-story townhouse tucked into the West subdivision of the Crown development. Seamless hardwood floors, granite countertops and high ceilings tastefully define the building. This unit is located on the third floor and has beautiful views out of the three large windows, freshly deep cleaned carpet, private walk-in closet, and a spacious double vanity master bathroom. Shared amenities include a large granite counter-top kitchen, living room, deck and a washer/dryer. Garage parking is available for an extra $50/month, but there is also ample street parking available. Don~t wait! This unit WILL be GONE quick!*Last 3 months of pay stubs and $1050 deposit will be needed. Credit score, background check and interview will be conducted*