21 CASE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony gym media room

Don~t miss your chance to live in this sought-after neighborhood! The property is conveniently located right next to the highway exits at the crossroads of I-270 and the Intercounty Connector, putting the Metro and downtown DC within easy reach. The community is about 5 minutes walking distance away from both the Downtown Crown, a social hub home to a 24-hour market, fitness center, nightlife, cafes, restaurants, as well as the RIO Lakefront, a waterfront shopping center with its own set of stores & restaurants, plus a movie theater, paddle boats & a trail. The property is also within the top notch school district, as its community provides an oasis of peace and safety for the kids. This end-unit property offers plenty of living space as well as great sunlight throughout the day, backs to the community green space, and a large sized deck for entertainment. If you are looking for a place where excitement and tranquility come harmoniously together, look no further! You will not regret it!