Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

21 CASE STREET

21 Case Street · (301) 251-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Don~t miss your chance to live in this sought-after neighborhood! The property is conveniently located right next to the highway exits at the crossroads of I-270 and the Intercounty Connector, putting the Metro and downtown DC within easy reach. The community is about 5 minutes walking distance away from both the Downtown Crown, a social hub home to a 24-hour market, fitness center, nightlife, cafes, restaurants, as well as the RIO Lakefront, a waterfront shopping center with its own set of stores & restaurants, plus a movie theater, paddle boats & a trail. The property is also within the top notch school district, as its community provides an oasis of peace and safety for the kids. This end-unit property offers plenty of living space as well as great sunlight throughout the day, backs to the community green space, and a large sized deck for entertainment. If you are looking for a place where excitement and tranquility come harmoniously together, look no further! You will not regret it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 CASE STREET have any available units?
21 CASE STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 21 CASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
21 CASE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 CASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 21 CASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 21 CASE STREET offer parking?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 21 CASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 CASE STREET have a pool?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 21 CASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 21 CASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 CASE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 CASE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
