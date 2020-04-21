All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 191 Gold Kettle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
191 Gold Kettle Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

191 Gold Kettle Drive

191 Gold Kettle Drive · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 191 Gold Kettle Drive · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting. New vanity, sink & faucet in powder room & 2nd floor hall bathroom. Large finished rec room. Bonus feature is large utility rm with an area for workshop. Sorry, no cats. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Assigned parking space #113 & #114.

Within stones throw distance to Muddy Branch Shopping Center with Giant, Starbucks, walk-in medical care and more. Within a 15 minute drive or bus service are Kentlands, Downtown Crown, Rio, Historic Gaithersburg, Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard Public Libraries, and Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. Easy access to I270, 355, Shady Grove Metro, Marc trains and the
Intercounty Connector. Malcolm King Park, Crown Woods, the Gaithersburg Dog Park, and the Izaak Walton Nature Preserve are all easily accessible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5803236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have any available units?
191 Gold Kettle Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have?
Some of 191 Gold Kettle Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Gold Kettle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191 Gold Kettle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Gold Kettle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Gold Kettle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 191 Gold Kettle Drive does offer parking.
Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Gold Kettle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have a pool?
No, 191 Gold Kettle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have accessible units?
No, 191 Gold Kettle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Gold Kettle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Gold Kettle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 191 Gold Kettle Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity