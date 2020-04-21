191 Gold Kettle Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking

Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting. New vanity, sink & faucet in powder room & 2nd floor hall bathroom. Large finished rec room. Bonus feature is large utility rm with an area for workshop. Sorry, no cats. Pets considered case by case with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Assigned parking space #113 & #114.



Within stones throw distance to Muddy Branch Shopping Center with Giant, Starbucks, walk-in medical care and more. Within a 15 minute drive or bus service are Kentlands, Downtown Crown, Rio, Historic Gaithersburg, Lakeforest Mall, Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard Public Libraries, and Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. Easy access to I270, 355, Shady Grove Metro, Marc trains and the

Intercounty Connector. Malcolm King Park, Crown Woods, the Gaithersburg Dog Park, and the Izaak Walton Nature Preserve are all easily accessible.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5803236)