Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vacant. Community has pool, party room etc right across the house. It has been an investment property- disclaimer doc. available. Residents pay $160 per year for water. Bed- 3, Bath-2.5, 1 attached garage and deck. Shows well. Fantastic value! Great Location across kentlands.