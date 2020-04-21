160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

This spectacular K. Hovanian end unit shows like a model, is loaded with upgrades, and boasts an idea location overlooking a lovely park and backing to trees. The open-concept floorplan features versatile living spaces, large rooms, and abundant natural light. Main level upgrades and special features include custom wide-plank flooring, a gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless, a sunny breakfast area, a large family room with a two-sided fireplace (the second side is accessible from the deck), and a spacious living room and dining area. The upper level boasts a luxury master suite featuring a tray ceiling, decorator chandelier, a huge walk-in, and a gorgeous spa-like en-suite bath complete with upgraded lighting & fixtures, decorator tile, and a frameless glass-enclosed shower with rain shower heads. The second and third bedroom are large and bright and each features a roomy closet, while the second full bath is also upgraded with decorator tile, lighting, and fixtures. The laundry room is also conveniently located on this level. The lower level includes a versatile fourth bedroom, also perfect for a home office, and a third full bath. The attached 2-car garage is also accessible from this level. Set in the sought-after Quince Orchard Park community, this home is also especially convenient to the countless nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options plus nearby access to downtown Washington D.C., Bethesda, I-270, and the Metro. Around the corner from NIST and Astra Zeneca. Near Giant and retail in Kentlands.