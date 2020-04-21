All apartments in Gaithersburg
160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE

160 Autumn View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Autumn View Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This spectacular K. Hovanian end unit shows like a model, is loaded with upgrades, and boasts an idea location overlooking a lovely park and backing to trees. The open-concept floorplan features versatile living spaces, large rooms, and abundant natural light. Main level upgrades and special features include custom wide-plank flooring, a gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless, a sunny breakfast area, a large family room with a two-sided fireplace (the second side is accessible from the deck), and a spacious living room and dining area. The upper level boasts a luxury master suite featuring a tray ceiling, decorator chandelier, a huge walk-in, and a gorgeous spa-like en-suite bath complete with upgraded lighting & fixtures, decorator tile, and a frameless glass-enclosed shower with rain shower heads. The second and third bedroom are large and bright and each features a roomy closet, while the second full bath is also upgraded with decorator tile, lighting, and fixtures. The laundry room is also conveniently located on this level. The lower level includes a versatile fourth bedroom, also perfect for a home office, and a third full bath. The attached 2-car garage is also accessible from this level. Set in the sought-after Quince Orchard Park community, this home is also especially convenient to the countless nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options plus nearby access to downtown Washington D.C., Bethesda, I-270, and the Metro. Around the corner from NIST and Astra Zeneca. Near Giant and retail in Kentlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 AUTUMN VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
