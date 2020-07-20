1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Conveniently located end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and single-car garage. Airy eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated countertops opens to dining/living room combo featuring grand stone fireplace. Roomy master bedroom with fireplace, ample closet space and en suite. Additional space on lower level presents opportunity for home office or family room. Fenced yard, patio and deck. Great Woodland Hills neighborhood with community pool, tennis courts, and easy commute. Shopping nearby.