Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE

1327 Carlsbad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Carlsbad Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Conveniently located end-unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and single-car garage. Airy eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated countertops opens to dining/living room combo featuring grand stone fireplace. Roomy master bedroom with fireplace, ample closet space and en suite. Additional space on lower level presents opportunity for home office or family room. Fenced yard, patio and deck. Great Woodland Hills neighborhood with community pool, tennis courts, and easy commute. Shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have any available units?
1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have?
Some of 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 CARLSBAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
