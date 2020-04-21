All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:17 PM

122 LONGPOINT WAY

122 Longpoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

122 Longpoint Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Gorgeous Bright & Spacious Modern Townhome. Three beds, two full baths and two half baths. High Ceiling and Recessed lightings. Kitchen w/ Granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Master BR with cathedral ceilings and a walk-in closet. Finished Walk out basement / Rec Room with Gas Fire place & Half Bath. Private deck with a new patio door, Fresh paint, updated wood floors (main floor and second floor). Newer HVAC, Water heater, Washer and Dryer. Spacious storage room attached to garage. Excellent school zone. Located across from Kentlands, walking distance to grocery stores such as Wholefoods, Giant, Spas, gyms/fitness centers, movie theaters and trendy new restaurants. Available on 7/1. Good Credit and longer lease are preferred. Credit/Background check is required. $50 application fee per adult. No pet/smoking is allowed. Plenty of visitor parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have any available units?
122 LONGPOINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have?
Some of 122 LONGPOINT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 LONGPOINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
122 LONGPOINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 LONGPOINT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 122 LONGPOINT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 122 LONGPOINT WAY offers parking.
Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 LONGPOINT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have a pool?
No, 122 LONGPOINT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 122 LONGPOINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 122 LONGPOINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 LONGPOINT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
