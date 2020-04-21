122 LONGPOINT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking media room

Gorgeous Bright & Spacious Modern Townhome. Three beds, two full baths and two half baths. High Ceiling and Recessed lightings. Kitchen w/ Granite counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Master BR with cathedral ceilings and a walk-in closet. Finished Walk out basement / Rec Room with Gas Fire place & Half Bath. Private deck with a new patio door, Fresh paint, updated wood floors (main floor and second floor). Newer HVAC, Water heater, Washer and Dryer. Spacious storage room attached to garage. Excellent school zone. Located across from Kentlands, walking distance to grocery stores such as Wholefoods, Giant, Spas, gyms/fitness centers, movie theaters and trendy new restaurants. Available on 7/1. Good Credit and longer lease are preferred. Credit/Background check is required. $50 application fee per adult. No pet/smoking is allowed. Plenty of visitor parking space.