120 DUVALL LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

1 bedroom, PLUS a den which can be used as an office, family room, or an additional bedroom. All utilities included, except cable. Available for immediate move in! This condo has new paint and upgraded new gas range, with hood, a new sliding glass door, and new refrigerator! There is recessed lighting throughout the home. The open floor plan has a separate dining room that opens into the living room. The balcony has room for table and chairs to enjoy cool breezy evenings. This unit has great natural light and is cheery and bright! This home is conveniently located to all commuter routes and is less than 3 miles to Shady Grove Metro! ..................................Secure Application Link: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=WPM8MD&unit=14811