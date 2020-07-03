12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Updated contemporary condo ready for immediate move-in! 1400sqft, 2bd/2ba plus sunroom. Updated kitchen features granite, s/s appliances & gas cooking. Open Living-Dining Area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Bright sunroom/den/office with access to deck. Spacious (18x13 ) Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private updated bath. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Wooded park-like community with pool. Convenient location near new Watkins Mill /I-270 exit, shopping, restaurants, Costco, library & more. $55/app fee per adult, pets under 25lbs considered, min income $56k.