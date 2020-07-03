All apartments in Gaithersburg
12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM

12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12

12 Windbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated contemporary condo ready for immediate move-in! 1400sqft, 2bd/2ba plus sunroom. Updated kitchen features granite, s/s appliances & gas cooking. Open Living-Dining Area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Bright sunroom/den/office with access to deck. Spacious (18x13 ) Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private updated bath. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Wooded park-like community with pool. Convenient location near new Watkins Mill /I-270 exit, shopping, restaurants, Costco, library & more. $55/app fee per adult, pets under 25lbs considered, min income $56k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have any available units?
12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have?
Some of 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 currently offering any rent specials?
12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 is pet friendly.
Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 offer parking?
Yes, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 offers parking.
Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have a pool?
Yes, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 has a pool.
Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have accessible units?
No, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 WINDBROOKE CIR #12 has units with dishwashers.

