117 East Deer Park Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully renovated 2BR + den/3BA home close to Shady Grove Metro and Washington Grove MARC - Totally renovated 2-3br/3ba home close to Shady Grove Metro and Washington Grove Marc.



The house has an open kitchen/ living area floor plan with all new flooring, new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Kitchen opens up to back deck looking over .5 acre lot. Master bedroom has own entrance to private side patio and own new master bath. Two other multipurpose rooms (e.g. bedrooms/offices) are on the upstairs level with access to another new full bath. Downstairs is a large ground level, bedroom (or den) with its own full bath as well as a large laundry room and storage area.



Home is within 5 minutes of the Shady Grove Metro Station and 1/2 mile from the Washington Grove MARC. This home is professionally managed. .



