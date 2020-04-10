All apartments in Gaithersburg
117 East Deer Park Dr.

117 East Deer Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully renovated 2BR + den/3BA home close to Shady Grove Metro and Washington Grove MARC - Totally renovated 2-3br/3ba home close to Shady Grove Metro and Washington Grove Marc.

The house has an open kitchen/ living area floor plan with all new flooring, new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Kitchen opens up to back deck looking over .5 acre lot. Master bedroom has own entrance to private side patio and own new master bath. Two other multipurpose rooms (e.g. bedrooms/offices) are on the upstairs level with access to another new full bath. Downstairs is a large ground level, bedroom (or den) with its own full bath as well as a large laundry room and storage area.

Home is within 5 minutes of the Shady Grove Metro Station and 1/2 mile from the Washington Grove MARC. This home is professionally managed. .

(RLNE2369099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

