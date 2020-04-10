111 Twisted Stalk Drive

Amenities

Please click here to apply This bright and airy end unit townhouse has been recently remodeled. The kitchen has a brand new energy star refrigerator and dishwasher. GORGEOUS view from the deck. Work while you cook with small computer table next to the kitchen. Finished walkout basement with fenced yard, private bedroom, and full bath. Laminate flooring on the main level with hard wood flooring on the upper level and basement. Close to Muddy Branch Shopping Center, Rio, and Shady Grove Metro Station. Amenities include Community Outdoor Pool, Picnic Area, Playground and Tennis Courts. Within minutes to I-370/270 and the ICC-200.