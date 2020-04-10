All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:47 PM

111 Twisted Stalk Drive

111 Twisted Stalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Twisted Stalk Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Please click here to apply This bright and airy end unit townhouse has been recently remodeled. The kitchen has a brand new energy star refrigerator and dishwasher. GORGEOUS view from the deck. Work while you cook with small computer table next to the kitchen. Finished walkout basement with fenced yard, private bedroom, and full bath. Laminate flooring on the main level with hard wood flooring on the upper level and basement. Close to Muddy Branch Shopping Center, Rio, and Shady Grove Metro Station. Amenities include Community Outdoor Pool, Picnic Area, Playground and Tennis Courts. Within minutes to I-370/270 and the ICC-200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have any available units?
111 Twisted Stalk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have?
Some of 111 Twisted Stalk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Twisted Stalk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Twisted Stalk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Twisted Stalk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive offer parking?
No, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive has a pool.
Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Twisted Stalk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Twisted Stalk Drive has units with dishwashers.
