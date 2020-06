Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Well-maintained 3- level townhouse in the sought after Amberfield. Featuring 4 BRs, 3.5 Bathrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on main level and basement. Master bedroom vaulted ceiling with large walk-in closet. Large deck & fenced in back yard. Community pool and tennis .Convenient to shopping Crown center. minutes to I-270, bus stop to shady grove metro. Available Immediately. No Pets, No Smoking