102 LEEKES LOT WAY

Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please. Well maintained and recently renovated interior offers vaulted ceiling living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, hardwood floors on main level, upper level loft style owners suite and in unit washer & dryer. Enjoy the rear covered porch with water views. Moments from downtown Main St Shops and Market Square. The Kentlands offers plenty of amenities from tennis courts, community pool, trails, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Best location in the community!!!Come, See and Stay! In addition to rent a $295.00 per month utility fees includes electric, water, trash, snow removal, HOA and all community amenities.