All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 102 LEEKES LOT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:09 AM

102 LEEKES LOT WAY

102 Leekes Lot Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please. Well maintained and recently renovated interior offers vaulted ceiling living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, hardwood floors on main level, upper level loft style owners suite and in unit washer & dryer. Enjoy the rear covered porch with water views. Moments from downtown Main St Shops and Market Square. The Kentlands offers plenty of amenities from tennis courts, community pool, trails, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Best location in the community!!!Come, See and Stay! In addition to rent a $295.00 per month utility fees includes electric, water, trash, snow removal, HOA and all community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have any available units?
102 LEEKES LOT WAY has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have?
Some of 102 LEEKES LOT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 LEEKES LOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
102 LEEKES LOT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 LEEKES LOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY does offer parking.
Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY has a pool.
Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 102 LEEKES LOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 LEEKES LOT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 LEEKES LOT WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity