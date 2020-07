Amenities

all utils included parking stainless steel pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom Den with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in rent (Water, gas, electricity, 2 assigned parking spaces, trash removal, pool passes, play court, snow removal, outdoors maintenance) in prime location and feeds into great schools! Easy commute to work, shopping centers, and main roads. The condo is on the ground floor which makes it extremely convenient for everyone!! Stainless steel appliances, nice size bedroom and Den. Lots of natural light and comfort! Move in ready!