2485 5 Shillings Rd.

Amenities
wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875
1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill
large living room with dual-sided fireplace, dining room with a large (brand new) sliding glass door, patio, a spacious kitchen a large master suite with two walk-in closets, a formal sitting room with dual-sided fireplace, a 3rd bedroom or an office that links to large master bedroom/bathroom suite with jetted tub, 3 walk-in closets. far side -additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer dryer. 2 car garage. private cul-de-sac Wormans Mill community clubhouse, putting green, Landlord-paid HOA
3 pools!!
Long term lease desired!
Landlord is open to allowing for painting, updates and improvements with approved choices- open to upgrading ALL appliances as well!
Landlord will have all walls with wallpaper turned into white paint if requested. The new renter can choose to paint a color or keep as white
2400/month
No Pets Allowed
