Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2485 5 Shillings Rd.

2485 Five Shillings Rd · (781) 588-2352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD 21701
Wormans Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875

1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill
large living room with dual-sided fireplace, dining room with a large (brand new) sliding glass door, patio, a spacious kitchen a large master suite with two walk-in closets, a formal sitting room with dual-sided fireplace, a 3rd bedroom or an office that links to large master bedroom/bathroom suite with jetted tub, 3 walk-in closets. far side -additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer dryer. 2 car garage. private cul-de-sac Wormans Mill community clubhouse, putting green, Landlord-paid HOA
3 pools!!
Long term lease desired!

Landlord is open to allowing for painting, updates and improvements with approved choices- open to upgrading ALL appliances as well!
Landlord will have all walls with wallpaper turned into white paint if requested. The new renter can choose to paint a color or keep as white
2400/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291875
Property Id 291875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have any available units?
2485 5 Shillings Rd. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have?
Some of 2485 5 Shillings Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 5 Shillings Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2485 5 Shillings Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 5 Shillings Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. has a pool.
Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 5 Shillings Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 5 Shillings Rd. has units with dishwashers.
