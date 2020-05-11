2485 5 Shillings Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub

wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home



1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill

large living room with dual-sided fireplace, dining room with a large (brand new) sliding glass door, patio, a spacious kitchen a large master suite with two walk-in closets, a formal sitting room with dual-sided fireplace, a 3rd bedroom or an office that links to large master bedroom/bathroom suite with jetted tub, 3 walk-in closets. far side -additional bedroom, full bath, and convenient washer dryer. 2 car garage. private cul-de-sac Wormans Mill community clubhouse, putting green, Landlord-paid HOA

3 pools!!

Long term lease desired!



Landlord is open to allowing for painting, updates and improvements with approved choices- open to upgrading ALL appliances as well!

Landlord will have all walls with wallpaper turned into white paint if requested. The new renter can choose to paint a color or keep as white

2400/month

No Pets Allowed



