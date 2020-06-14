Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frederick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,461
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Maryland City
46 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,205
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,318
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Walnut Ridge
9 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,554
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ballenger Creek Center
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wormans Mill
1 Unit Available
2485 5 Shillings Rd.
2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available 06/16/20 wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875 1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill large living room with dual-sided

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.
City Guide for Frederick, MD

Located in north-central Maryland, Frederick is the county seat of the larger Frederick County and is the second largest incorporated area in Maryland behind Baltimore. At just 22 square miles, you can imagine that there aren’t too many apartments for rent in this City of Clustered Spires, but with a community of happy-to-be-there &amp; happy-to-help residents and this here apartment huntin’ guide, we’re sure you’ll have no problem finding a place just right. Ready to move to Frederick? Conti...

Since “Frederick” is often used as a name to describe it’s surrounding areas in addition to the city center, as well as the city's founder (Flintstone), you’ll likely hear more than a few recommendations & upsides for living in neighboring cities. For now, however, we’ll stick to finding you an apartment in Frederick’s core. One of the previous statements was not true. We'll leave it up to your geographical sensibilities to determine which.

Downtown

The downtown area of Frederick has some nice, historic brick apartment rentals boasting great views and heftier price tags than you’ll find in other areas of town. Residents like the walkability of the downtown area and its neighboring hoods, including Baker Park, a family & dog-friendly area less than a mile away and closer to beautiful Culler Lake.

Affordability

North Frederick neighborhoods like North Crossing, Cloverhill, Willowbrook, & Cover Ridge are all desirable and more affordable than downtown (read: cheap apartments found here). The further you move from the city center, the more suburban in nature the city becomes, with housing built in the mid-20th century and beyond.

Safety

As far as areas of potential concern, lucky for you there are few neighborhoods in Frederick with a bad rap, though some are viewed in a slightly less favorable light depending on who you talk to. Areas off of either side of Route 40 are reputed to have less of a family atmosphere, and rents are certainly lower, but, as always, you should check it out for yourself before signing a lease!

So, a politician walks into a bar...”

Residents of Frederick, MD love their homes. As a politically balanced place (described by one local as “moderately liberal”), you’re going to be surrounded by nice people, a historic atmosphere, and easy access to both Baltimore & Washington, D.C. Few things seem sweeter, best of luck finding your Frederick abode. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Frederick, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frederick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

