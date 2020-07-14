All apartments in Frederick
Frederick, MD
The Residences at the Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Residences at the Manor

141 Willowdale Dr · (301) 250-1582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Schedule your personalized virtual (FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, etc.) or self-guided tour! We are open 7 days a week!
Location

141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD 21702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 139-12 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 139-34 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 139-21 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402-34 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 157-11 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 125-34 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at the Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
coffee bar
community garden
fire pit
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
lobby
Welcome to The Residences at The Manor, a modern apartment community right in the heart of picturesque Frederick, MD. Select apartments feature historic 18th Century buildings with a 21st Century flair for a lavish and comfortable lifestyle.

The Residences at the Manor offers a host of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed to maximize your living space and create the perfect environment for a balanced lifestyle. Fully equipped ranch-style kitchens, massive closets, ample storage space, luxurious bathroom fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows and more are waiting for you to claim them as your own. Groomed landscapes and finely manicured courtyards along with walking trails and a park-like setting make The Residences at the Manor feel like a veritable weekend getaway.

Unwind, relax, and let go of all your worries. Lounge by the pool, or on the veranda, enjoy a gourmet coffee at the cyber cafe or have some friends over for an al-fresco dining experience at the picnic and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Tenants can store their items on their patio/balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at the Manor have any available units?
The Residences at the Manor has 13 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at the Manor have?
Some of The Residences at the Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at the Manor currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at the Manor is offering the following rent specials: Schedule your personalized virtual (FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, etc.) or self-guided tour! We are open 7 days a week!
Is The Residences at the Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at the Manor offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor offers parking.
Does The Residences at the Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at the Manor have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor has a pool.
Does The Residences at the Manor have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor has accessible units.
Does The Residences at the Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at the Manor has units with dishwashers.
