Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court coffee bar community garden fire pit game room bbq/grill bike storage guest suite lobby

Welcome to The Residences at The Manor, a modern apartment community right in the heart of picturesque Frederick, MD. Select apartments feature historic 18th Century buildings with a 21st Century flair for a lavish and comfortable lifestyle.



The Residences at the Manor offers a host of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments designed to maximize your living space and create the perfect environment for a balanced lifestyle. Fully equipped ranch-style kitchens, massive closets, ample storage space, luxurious bathroom fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows and more are waiting for you to claim them as your own. Groomed landscapes and finely manicured courtyards along with walking trails and a park-like setting make The Residences at the Manor feel like a veritable weekend getaway.



Unwind, relax, and let go of all your worries. Lounge by the pool, or on the veranda, enjoy a gourmet coffee at the cyber cafe or have some friends over for an al-fresco dining experience at the picnic and