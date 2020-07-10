Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
33 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,402
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Contact for Availability
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$960
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,593
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1439 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:42pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Frederick
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
2 Units Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
20 N MARKET-THRU 22 STREET
20 North Market Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5732 sqft
Very nice building in downtown Frederick. Walking distance to all that Frederick has to offer.This apartment is two bedrooms, one bath with updated kitchen. Washer and dryer is in apartment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1024 TANEY AVENUE
1024 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1 sqft
Nicely updated two bedroom one bath Town Home apartment. Newer carpet, countertops and kitchen cabinets. Tenant responsible for electric and gas (heat/stove). Washers/Dryers and additional storage available in lower level of the building.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
2 CHURCH STREET E
2 E Church St, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,157
1065 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Frederick! Available immediately! This one bedroom apartment w/ loft has been completely renovated keeping the original character of this historic building.

July 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frederick rents increased moderately over the past month

Frederick rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frederick stand at $1,399 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,616 for a two-bedroom. Frederick's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Frederick over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frederick

    As rents have increased slightly in Frederick, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frederick is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Frederick's median two-bedroom rent of $1,616 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

