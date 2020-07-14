Amenities
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with gorgeous rivers, parks, and lush scenery, Century Clearbrook Apartments has every luxury you can think of. Just 50 miles north of Washington DC, our apartments in Frederick, MD, combine a premiere location with upscale amenities that welcome you to splurge-worthy comfort and relaxation. Pets are welcome, too!
The spotless design with contemporary touches gives you a first hint of the unique experience you’re about to enjoy in our community. Private garages, barbecue grilling stations, and a resort-style swimming pool with Wi-Fi access await you. Don’t shy away from discovering our beautifully landscaped grounds or getting a quick workout in our 24-hour fitness center either. Maintenance no longer needs to be a hassle with online rent payments and a professional team ready to handle any emergencies that might come up. We even have our own car care center with a Lavazza coffee bar, as well as a resident lounge with an upgraded kitchen where you can