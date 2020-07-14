Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet 24hr maintenance business center courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with gorgeous rivers, parks, and lush scenery, Century Clearbrook Apartments has every luxury you can think of. Just 50 miles north of Washington DC, our apartments in Frederick, MD, combine a premiere location with upscale amenities that welcome you to splurge-worthy comfort and relaxation. Pets are welcome, too!



The spotless design with contemporary touches gives you a first hint of the unique experience you’re about to enjoy in our community. Private garages, barbecue grilling stations, and a resort-style swimming pool with Wi-Fi access await you. Don’t shy away from discovering our beautifully landscaped grounds or getting a quick workout in our 24-hour fitness center either. Maintenance no longer needs to be a hassle with online rent payments and a professional team ready to handle any emergencies that might come up. We even have our own car care center with a Lavazza coffee bar, as well as a resident lounge with an upgraded kitchen where you can