Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Century Clearbrook

6450 Mercantile Dr E · (240) 205-7934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD 21703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6440M108 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 5900C203 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 5910R204 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5901R009 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 6400M304 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 6401M102 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Clearbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with gorgeous rivers, parks, and lush scenery, Century Clearbrook Apartments has every luxury you can think of. Just 50 miles north of Washington DC, our apartments in Frederick, MD, combine a premiere location with upscale amenities that welcome you to splurge-worthy comfort and relaxation. Pets are welcome, too!

The spotless design with contemporary touches gives you a first hint of the unique experience you’re about to enjoy in our community. Private garages, barbecue grilling stations, and a resort-style swimming pool with Wi-Fi access await you. Don’t shy away from discovering our beautifully landscaped grounds or getting a quick workout in our 24-hour fitness center either. Maintenance no longer needs to be a hassle with online rent payments and a professional team ready to handle any emergencies that might come up. We even have our own car care center with a Lavazza coffee bar, as well as a resident lounge with an upgraded kitchen where you can

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant. Please contact the property regarding preferred employer discounts.
Deposit: $250-1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Third Party Pet Screening Required. Please call for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Clearbrook have any available units?
Century Clearbrook has 15 units available starting at $1,362 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Clearbrook have?
Some of Century Clearbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Clearbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Century Clearbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Clearbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Clearbrook is pet friendly.
Does Century Clearbrook offer parking?
Yes, Century Clearbrook offers parking.
Does Century Clearbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Clearbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Clearbrook have a pool?
Yes, Century Clearbrook has a pool.
Does Century Clearbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Century Clearbrook has accessible units.
Does Century Clearbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Clearbrook has units with dishwashers.
