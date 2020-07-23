/
frederick county
101 Apartments for rent in Frederick County, MD📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
14 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,496
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,524
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
7 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
7 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1375 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1439 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
502 Leahy Court Unit D
502 Leahy Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Ground Level Condo Painted, New Carpet & Ready 2 GO - Ground level unit freshly painted and new carpet and padding. Split bedroom floor plan with dining area and large family room. Center kitchen overlooking the family and dining rooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Frederick County area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
