5 Apartments for rent in Gettysburg, PA📍
29 S. 4th St.
29 S 4th St, Gettysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$999
Gettysburg School District - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex for Rent! Great location! Walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc! Call or text 717.430.
417 W MIDDLE STREET
417 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1544 sqft
Spacious, 1,500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom rental in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
52 W WATER STREET
52 West Water Street, Gettysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2094 sqft
Excellent Location! Downtown Gettysburg, near College, shops, restaurants, and walking distance to Battlefields. 2 bedroom brick half house with first floor wood floors, and new carpeting in the bedrooms.
77 DEATRICK DRIVE
77 Dietrick Drive, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat. Public Utilities ~ Tenant Pays All.
255 PINE VALLEY ROAD
255 Pine Valley Road, Adams County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3166 sqft
19th Century stone historic home on 8 plus acres with a pond, trees, and creek access. 3000+ sq ft, 5 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, two kitchens, sun room, a one of a kind opportunity rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gettysburg area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gettysburg from include Baltimore, Columbia, Rockville, Germantown, and Frederick.
