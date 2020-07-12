/
/
/
downtown frederick
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
77 Apartments for rent in Downtown Frederick, Frederick, MD
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 N MARKET-THRU 22 STREET
20 North Market Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5732 sqft
Very nice building in downtown Frederick. Walking distance to all that Frederick has to offer.This apartment is two bedrooms, one bath with updated kitchen. Washer and dryer is in apartment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 CHURCH STREET E
2 E Church St, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,157
1065 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Frederick! Available immediately! This one bedroom apartment w/ loft has been completely renovated keeping the original character of this historic building.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 W 3RD STREET
20 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
3294 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location one block off of Market Street! Very nice 2nd floor one bedroom one bath apartment. Den could be used as a second bedroom if desired. No pets. Security deposit = 1 months rent.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Frederick
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,523
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
627 Biggs Ave
627 Biggs Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2302 sqft
Frederick, MD - This is an adorable 3 bedroom FIRST LEVEL APARTMENT ONLY in single family home has new carpet and fresh paint. Shared laundry room & HVAC. Close to Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
612 West Patrick Street - 3-612
612 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Spacious Complex in a fantastic location off of W. Patrick Street perfectly situated between the beltway and downtown Frederick!
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
424 TERRY COURT
424 Terry Court, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath apartment conveniently located close to commuter routes. Central A/c , stacked washer dryer in unit, and assigned parking . Pets considered on case-by-case basis with $500 pet deposit. No smoking please.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1100 TANEY AVENUE
1100 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
Nice two level TH with 2 bedrooms one bath TH apartment. No pets. Community Washer/Dryers in lower level of building along with extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Frederick
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VABallenger Creek, MDSpring Ridge, MDUrbana, MDMiddletown, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MD