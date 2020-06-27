All apartments in Frederick
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Fred Apartment Homes

402 Harlan Way · (831) 226-7168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD 21702
Waverley View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 612303 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fred Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Experience the best of both worlds in Frederick, Maryland, where the city's rich history meets a vibrant community with modern touches. Our ideal location places you less than an hour away from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Gettysburg, with exciting amenities right outside your doorstep. The past meets the future to bring you a present: The Fred Apartment Homes. Choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $9
Deposit: $250 - $1000
Move-in Fees: $250 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance suggested, Additional deposit required without proof of policy
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; standard breed restrictions apply, please contact the rental office for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fred Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Fred Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fred Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Fred Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fred Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Fred Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fred Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fred Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Fred Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Fred Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Fred Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fred Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fred Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Fred Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Fred Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Fred Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Fred Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fred Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
