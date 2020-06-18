All apartments in Fairland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Arbor Crest of Silver Spring

12801 Old Columbia Pike · (301) 625-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12801 Old Columbia Pike, Fairland, MD 20904

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,267

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Arbor Crest Senior Living - Property Id: 271589

Virtual touring and online leasing available for the beautifully landscaped senior community. This apartment home is available now for you, your parents, a place for mom or just dad! We bring out all the bells and whistles for this independent living community. With only 80 apartments, our residents and on-site team feel like family! We are located close to shopping, medical facilities and all that the Maryland and Washington DC areas have to offer. Major transportation is close by and we offer an exclusive van service for our residents. At Arbor Crest we believe in having fun too. From happy hours to community parties, you will find friendship around every corner!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271589
Property Id 271589

(RLNE5749185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have any available units?
Arbor Crest of Silver Spring has a unit available for $2,267 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have?
Some of Arbor Crest of Silver Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Crest of Silver Spring currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Crest of Silver Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Crest of Silver Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring offer parking?
No, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring does not offer parking.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have a pool?
No, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring does not have a pool.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have accessible units?
No, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Crest of Silver Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, Arbor Crest of Silver Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
