41 LUFFING COURT
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

41 LUFFING COURT

41 Luffing Court · No Longer Available
Location

41 Luffing Court, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Cozy townhome available in water-oriented community. Home boasts tons of natural light and neutral paint throughout. Main level features a recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and large living room. Sliding glass doors lead to freshly painted deck with water views. 2 bedrooms and updated full bath located on the upper level. Finished basement offers second living space with walk out to fully fenced backyard, updated half bath and storage area with laundry. Water, front lawn care, snow removal, pool, pier and clubhouse all included! Dogs allowed on a case-by-case basis (no cats), $300 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

