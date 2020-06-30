41 LUFFING COURT

Amenities

Cozy townhome available in water-oriented community. Home boasts tons of natural light and neutral paint throughout. Main level features a recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and large living room. Sliding glass doors lead to freshly painted deck with water views. 2 bedrooms and updated full bath located on the upper level. Finished basement offers second living space with walk out to fully fenced backyard, updated half bath and storage area with laundry. Water, front lawn care, snow removal, pool, pier and clubhouse all included! Dogs allowed on a case-by-case basis (no cats), $300 non-refundable pet deposit.