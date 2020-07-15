Apartment List
MD
/
essex
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Essex, MD with garages

Essex apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Ridgemoor Rd
17 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3BR/ 2ba with GRANITE KITCHEN and GARAGE - Property Id: 128570 Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home 50 x 125 Lot.
Results within 1 mile of Essex
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,073
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
9 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
304 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
19 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,448
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Graceland Park
4638 Hudson Street
4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Modern 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home in Canton for Rent! - Phenomenal 3 bed/3.5 bath home in O'Donnell Square in Canton for rent! You won't want to miss this opportunity to rent this almost new construction home.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifteenth Street
886 S MACON STREET
886 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Great property with easy access to all things Baltimore! This is a super upgraded unit, with gleaming hardwoods; extended deck; garage; covered parking pad; 2 Master Suites; gourmet kitchen; spacious open floor plan and generous bump out.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifteenth Street
719 S MACON STREET
719 South Macon Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1376 sqft
Fantastic recently constructed end of group garage town-home. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with premium finishes, upgraded appliances and perfect rear deck for entertaining. Enjoy an open floor plan with large family / great room on entry level.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifteenth Street
913 S MACON STREET
913 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1876 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome features an open layout, deck off kitchen, granite counter tops, SS appliances, 2 master suites, 1 car garage and parking with driveway for an additional parking spot.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6828 Dunbar Rd
6828 Dunbar Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENT TO BUY! - SOON AVAILABLE - DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED! This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some time to get their credit in shape! Restore your credit while you're already living in the house! Recently renovated - Updated

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifteenth Street
4619 Foster Avenue
4619 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House in Greektown, O'Donnell Square - Property Id: 319276 This beautiful 2 bedroom townhome is in the heart of Greektown as part of the O'Donnell Square community.
Results within 10 miles of Essex
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Baltimore
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
13 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,146
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
18 Units Available
Patterson Park
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,509
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
13 Units Available
Canton
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Essex, MD

Essex: “Home of the Ballestone Mansion, a historic place!”

If you are looking for a place with the serene atmosphere of a rural community, mixed with the convenience of modern living, then Essex is the place for you. Luckily, we have all of the information you need to find an apartment in Essex, MD. Located in Baltimore County, Maryland, Essex is not officially a city; rather, it is a census-designated place, mapped out for the purpose of gathering statistical data on the residents. More than 39,300 people call this quaint little community home. The origins of Essex, an unincorporated community, stemmed from the desire of Baltimore residents in the early 1900s to have a place outside the city where they could enjoy a more rural way of life. Weather-wise, the summers get pretty hot, with temperatures that average 80°F in July, and a chilly 36°F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Essex, MD

Essex apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

