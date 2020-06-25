Just renovated and you'd be the first tenant to live here. The unit is a bungalow divided into 2 apartments .The other apartment is rented. The owner has renovated throughout and it shows a lot of pride in the work. Driveway is shared with the other apartment but there's plenty of space to park.The neighborhood is an established and many of the residents have lived here for years.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
303 MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 303 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
303 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.