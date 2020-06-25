All apartments in Essex
303 MAPLE AVENUE
303 MAPLE AVENUE

303 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Maple Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Just renovated and you'd be the first tenant to live here. The unit is a bungalow divided into 2 apartments .The other apartment is rented. The owner has renovated throughout and it shows a lot of pride in the work. Driveway is shared with the other apartment but there's plenty of space to park.The neighborhood is an established and many of the residents have lived here for years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

