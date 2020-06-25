303 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just renovated and you'd be the first tenant to live here. The unit is a bungalow divided into 2 apartments .The other apartment is rented. The owner has renovated throughout and it shows a lot of pride in the work. Driveway is shared with the other apartment but there's plenty of space to park.The neighborhood is an established and many of the residents have lived here for years.