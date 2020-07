Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BED, 2 FULL BATH BUNGALOW!! THIS HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FAN--EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE FLOOR & SS APPLIANCES--2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH CARPET, FANS AND ONE WITH A BONUS ROOM--ANOTHER BONUS ROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. THE UPPER LEVEL FEATURES A DEN WITH CARPET AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH UPDATED ATTACHED MASTER BATHROOM. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!