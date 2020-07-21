226 MARINA VIEW CT

Gorgeous end unit town home with water views. Shows like a model. This property has all the bells and whistles. Oversized granite kitchen island with double wall oven. Double sided fireplace to enjoy while inside or outside. Spa like master bathroom. You do not want to miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
