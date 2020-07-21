226 MARINA VIEW CT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous end unit town home with water views. Shows like a model. This property has all the bells and whistles. Oversized granite kitchen island with double wall oven. Double sided fireplace to enjoy while inside or outside. Spa like master bathroom. You do not want to miss this one!