3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT

Do not miss this Beautiful townhouse with New Kitchen Cabinet!!! Convenient location in Howard county. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on updatir and fully finished Basement with a Shower. Enjoy for All 3 levels with newly painted wall, New Kitchen cabinet & Granite counter top, All New windows to save your electricity! Master bedroom with 2 closets and New bathroom. Deck over paver patio backs to trees. Existing Patio for walk out basement and Private Fenced back yard too! HOA provision. No smoking & no pet policy. Accept only for perfect credit score by Landlord. Non-managemental lease .