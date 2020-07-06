All apartments in Ellicott City
3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT

3474 Orange Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Orange Grove Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Do not miss this Beautiful townhouse with New Kitchen Cabinet!!! Convenient location in Howard county. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on updatir and fully finished Basement with a Shower. Enjoy for All 3 levels with newly painted wall, New Kitchen cabinet & Granite counter top, All New windows to save your electricity! Master bedroom with 2 closets and New bathroom. Deck over paver patio backs to trees. Existing Patio for walk out basement and Private Fenced back yard too! HOA provision. No smoking & no pet policy. Accept only for perfect credit score by Landlord. Non-managemental lease .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have any available units?
3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have?
Some of 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT offer parking?
No, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3474 ORANGE GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

