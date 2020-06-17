3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting. Updated roof, siding, and windows. Central heat and A/C. Beautiful flat, big, backyard. Spacious deck and patio area. House backs to Kiwanis Wallace Baseball park just a short walk through the woods and you are there. Beautiful street. Lawn service included in rent.