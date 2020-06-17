All apartments in Ellicott City
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE

3326 Coventry Court Drive · (443) 574-1600
Location

3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting. Updated roof, siding, and windows. Central heat and A/C. Beautiful flat, big, backyard. Spacious deck and patio area. House backs to Kiwanis Wallace Baseball park just a short walk through the woods and you are there. Beautiful street. Lawn service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have any available units?
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have?
Some of 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
