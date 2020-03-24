3024 GROTTO WALK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great rental single family in Ellicott City with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus two car garages attached. Large screened in porch with skylights and ceiling fans overlooks forest retention area, lots of living space with formal living room, dining room, lst floor office/den, 2nd floor laundry room, natural oak floors on main level, Light and bright kitchen with center island, Well-maintained appliances including oven, washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc. Furniture in the house will be left for tenant use (if interested). Pristine move in condition. easy commute to 40/29/100